A driver has been killed after the car he was in left the road and collided with walls and a parked vehicle.

Hertfordshire Police said the collision happened at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday on Sunnybank Road, Potters Bar.

The man in his 40s, driving a white Fiat Panda, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

No other vehicles were thought to be involved.