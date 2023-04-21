Appeal after stabbed men walk into hospital
Three people have been arrested after two men walked into a Leicester hospital suffering from stab injuries.
Police said they were contacted by staff at the Leicester Royal Infirmary at about 12:00 BST on Thursday after the men – one in his 30s and one in his 20s – asked for treatment.
The pair are reported to be in a serious but stable condition.
On the same day, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a 63-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the incident.
Both men remain in custody while the woman has been released on bail.
Detectives said they had established both victims had been at an address in Andrewes Walk prior to making their way to hospital on foot.
They also said they were keen to talk to anyone who noticed anything unusual in Andrewes Walk at the time or saw the two men going from the Westcotes area to the hospital.