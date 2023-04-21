Three people have been arrested after two men walked into a Leicester hospital suffering from stab injuries.

Police said they were contacted by staff at the Leicester Royal Infirmary at about 12:00 BST on Thursday after the men – one in his 30s and one in his 20s – asked for treatment.

The pair are reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

On the same day, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a 63-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the incident.