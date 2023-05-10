Ambulance pilot touches down on England's highest peak
Great North Air Ambulance called to rescue a woman on Scafell Pike
Pilot Phil Lambert touched down near the summit at 978m (3,209 ft)
He says it is the highest ever helicopter landing carried out by the service
Aided by a Coastguard team, the woman was airlifted to safety
An air ambulance pilot said he made the highest ever touch down of the service when he landed on England's tallest mountain.
Phil Lambert of the Great North Air Ambulance Service was called to Scafell Pike in the Lake District on Monday evening to aid a woman who had fallen.
He touched down just shy of the 978m (3,209 ft) summit.
The patient, who had suffered a head injury, was flown to hospital but was not believed to be in a serious condition.
"It turned out that the patient was just north of the summit of Scafell Pike, " Mr Lambert said.
"We try to do what we always do and land as close as possible to the patient."
Onboard Mr Lambert's helicopter was a paramedic and doctor.
They were soon joined by a Coastguard team as a winch was needed to get the woman to safety.
Mr Lambert added: "I don't think there is anywhere else higher in England for a helicopter to land.
"It was such a lovely evening and there was a spectacular view.
"I know air ambulances have landed in that area but I'm convinced I was slightly higher than any others previously."
