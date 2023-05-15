No suspicious circumstances around man's death

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Welford Road on Thursday

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding a man's death in Leicester following a post-mortem examination.

Leicestershire Police and paramedics found the man seriously injured after being called to an address in Welford Road just after 20:30 BST on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

A 52-year-old man, who was arrested "in connection with the incident", has been released with no further action.

The force said identification of the man would be a matter for the coroner.

