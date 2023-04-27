A "thug" who killed a man by punching him in the face in a "needless" and "unprovoked" attack has been jailed.

Michael Hannan, 32, attacked James O'Hara after a chance encounter on Gisburn Road, Barrowford on 19 October 2021, Lancashire Police said.

The force said he hit the 45-year-old so hard, he fractured his eye socket and nose, before Mr O'Hara suffered a skull fracture as he fell back and struck his head on the footpath.

Hannan, of Tynwald Road, Blackburn, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for five years four months at Preston Crown Court.