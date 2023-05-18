Jersey mail plane could be replaced by ferry

A ferry could be used instead of a plane for moving mail between Jersey and the UK.

The change is being explored as Royal Mail holds a consultation, external on its 2023 Postal Scheme, including ending the provision of a next day service to the Crown Dependencies.

Royal Mail is required to provide next day delivery to all addresses in the UK, which the islands are not part of.

The "joint exploration" between the Royal Mail and Jersey Post is looking at alternatives to the dedicated flight.