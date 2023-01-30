All flood-damaged routes bar one able to reopen
At a glance
Dozens of routes across Dumfries and Galloway had to be shut due to flood damage
The local authority said its staff had been out in all weather conditions to tackle the problems
A total of 59 out of 60 routes affected have now reopened
One minor road still requires some work before it can allow traffic access again
All of the routes which a council was forced to close due to flood-damage in late December have now reopened - apart from one.
The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway had to shut 60 roads across the region as a result of heavy downpours.
It said it had now reopened 59 of them with only the C110n at Irongray still remaining closed.
It is awaiting verge maintenance repairs followed by resurfacing work.
Severe flooding at the end of last year caused travel problems across the region and widespread damage to many roads.
"Our roads operatives have been out in all weathers to address the damage and help our flood recovery as quickly as possible," said the council.
"This is not about fixing potholes.
"We are aware of the wider problem and are working hard to fix road defects through our roads service works programmes.
"This is about damage to the infrastructure of our roads through flooding and carrying out emergency repairs."