Chippy batters rivals to be voted top in country
A fish and chip shop in East Yorkshire has beaten off competition from thousands of rivals to be voted the best in the UK.
Whiteheads, a family-run business in Hornsea, was crowned the best fish and chip shop takeaway at the National Fish and Chip Awards in London.
Owner Geoff Whitehead said his mother and business partner died last year but "would be looking down proud as punch".
He said one of the the secrets to success had been finding the perfect recipe for the batter.
He said: "Each shop has its own flour and we have our own flour.
"It took us three months to make sure we had the right recipe and getting it right to make sure the secret stays a secret."
When it comes to the chips, Mr Whitehead said the key was to "skimming off the smaller ones" so only the "thicker, fatter" better quality chips were served up.
And it would seem customers agree as one diner said: "The chips are always wholesome chips. No scraps and things like that."
Organised by The National Federation of Fish Friers, the National Fish and Chip Awards is described as "the largest UK wide event that raises standards across the industry and supports the fish and ship related businesses".
