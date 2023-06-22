The Republic of Ireland’s postal service says it has seen a 68% drop in parcels coming from Great Britain since Brexit.

The issue has a been exacerbated by tougher EU rules aimed at reducing tax avoidance in e-commerce.

An Post says no other EU country faces the same volume of non-EU parcels due to Ireland’s trading relationship with the UK.

It has described as "excellent news" that the UK Post Office is intending to install "the necessary IT for customs".

An Post had previously said major British brands such as M&S and River Island had worked with them to provide a simple and clear "duty paid" facility at the online checkout to pay all VAT and customs charges up front.