Plans to improve a town's market square have been delayed until later in the year after concerns about finding a contractor.

Huntingdonshire District Council said work in the centre of St Neots was expected to start in the autumn, rather than summer.

A report to councillors , externalwarned there had been a "significant risk" to the scheme because of a "lack of interest from the market".

They were told the delay allowed the authority to "better understand how the work could be better phased".