'We've got to take a chance on young employees'

"We’ve all got to take that chance because recruiting staff is getting harder and harder so the apprentices are the future of our business really," she said.

The chamber carried out an anonymous survey and said hundreds of businesses responded.

It noticed a growing trend of businesses having trouble with younger people failing to turn up for interviews or dropping out soon after starting.

Ms Williams said her company had faced similar problems in the past.

"Recruitment is really difficult at the moment," she said.

"We’re just in a fortunate position at this time where we’ve currently got nine trainees in our business which is a fantastic success."