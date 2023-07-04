A 200-year-old chapel hidden inside a Cardiff department store can be seen from the streets outside for the first time in more than 50 years.

It comes after House of Fraser, originally opened as Howells in 1867, closed its doors for the final time in March.

Redevelopment work worth £100m has started on the Grade II-listed building.

Plans include the creation of a rooftop terrace and space for food and beverage, office, retail or community use.