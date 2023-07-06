Residents have been hit by industrial action since 16 May which has seen regular rubbish collections missed, forcing them to have to wait another week to get it taken away.

Homeowners have previously told the BBC they were worried about rats, with some using public bins to get rid of overflowing waste.

The unions said workers’ pay rates were among "the lowest in the entire country".

It said loaders were paid £10.90 an hour, while drivers, who are required to hold an HGV licence, were paid £11.89 an hour.

The council said on 1 April AWS employees received a 10.1% pay rise and it could not afford an increase in line with the unions' calls.

Following Tuesday's meeting, the council said "a variety of proposals" were put forward by the unions, some of which AWS accepted and some of which required further consideration.

It was agreed to accept a small reduction in the number of hours drivers and loaders work, and an increase to their hourly rate to "ensure no financial loss".

Current "task and finish" ways of working will end and dignity at work training will also be offered.

Charles Holmes, managing director of AWS, said some elements of the unions' requests required "more time to consider".

“Throughout this industrial action, we have maintained an open stance and remained committed to engaging in dialogue with the unions to swiftly resolve the dispute and facilitate the return of our employees to work," he said.

"I remain confident that together we can work towards a resolution whilst maintaining the integrity of the processes in place.”