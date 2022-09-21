Staveley town centre set for £5m facelift

P﻿lans to spend £5m revamping a town centre in Derbyshire have been given the green light by councillors.

A﻿ four-year project lined up for Staveley will see Market Square regenerated, a new pavilion building added, a shopfront improvement scheme and a new link to the canal.

The long-term vision was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet after a public consultation found most respondents were in favour.

T﻿he authority said it would now appoint a design team to finalise the plans.