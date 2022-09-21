Staveley town centre set for £5m facelift
Plans to spend £5m revamping a town centre in Derbyshire have been given the green light by councillors.
A four-year project lined up for Staveley will see Market Square regenerated, a new pavilion building added, a shopfront improvement scheme and a new link to the canal.
The long-term vision was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet after a public consultation found most respondents were in favour.
The authority said it would now appoint a design team to finalise the plans.
Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "We want Staveley to be a thriving town centre that attracts both residents and visitors, encourages new business start-ups and supports existing retailers and businesses to flourish.
"We will continue to work closely with Staveley’s retailers, businesses and residents to ensure we deliver the planned improvements to time and budget."