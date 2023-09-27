Class A drugs disguised as chocolate seized
At a glance
Customs and immigration seize chocolates laced with Class A hallucinogenic drugs
The sweets were made to look like "off the shelf" products, labelled "Magic Dinosaurs", the government said
Officials said investigations were ongoing into the incident, and anyone in possession of the product or "anything similar" was advised to hand them into the authorities
- Published
Chocolates laced with Class A drugs have been seized by customs and immigration in Jersey.
The government said 600g (21oz) of chocolates made to look like "off the shelf" brightly coloured treats and labelled "Magic Dinosaurs", had been laced with the hallucinogenic drugs Psilocin and Psilocybin.
It said the packaging made no reference to the illegal substances, and could have been mistaken for "genuine sweets or chocolates".
Customs senior manager Luke Goddard said it was "the first seizure of this type" made in the island.
He said: "It raises real concerns that they could be consumed by someone believing them to be normal sweets, unaware they contain a dangerous hallucinogenic.
"More concerning is that the brightly coloured packaging and the chocolates themselves being in the shape of dinosaurs will be particularly attractive to children.”
The government advised anyone in possession of the product or "anything similar" to hand them into the authorities.
Officials said investigations were ongoing into the incident.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.