Council set to review spending on Torbay airshow

Torbay’s annual airshow could be cut to a single day, as the council looks at ways of saving money on the event.

But a report, written by Torbay Council officers ahead of a meeting of the overview and scrutiny board on Tuesday, pointed out that the £195,000 the council put into the two-day show this year returned £15 to the local economy for every pound spent.

At the meeting, the council is set to consider four options, from subsidising a one-day show, outsourcing the organisation to an outside contractor, switching the funds into something else while someone else pays for the airshow, or cancelling the event altogether.

The airshow has been a two-day event since it started in 2016, with the Red Arrows topping the bill on both days every time.