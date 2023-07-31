A Hertfordshire council is to stop paying £130,700 a year for police community support officers (PCSOs).

Ending the funding next year, Hertsmere Borough Council said, will mean it can pay for its own council-led enforcement squad.

This group will be set up to tackle issues such as antisocial behaviour and fly tipping.

Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said the decision could lead to a less visible presence of officers in Hertsmere.