Council to axe PCSO funding and hire own enforcers
Hertsmere Borough Council will end its funding for police community support officers (PCSOs) next year
It is currently contributing £130,700 each year
The funding will be redirected to a new council-led enforcement squad
A Hertfordshire council is to stop paying £130,700 a year for police community support officers (PCSOs).
Ending the funding next year, Hertsmere Borough Council said, will mean it can pay for its own council-led enforcement squad.
This group will be set up to tackle issues such as antisocial behaviour and fly tipping.
Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said the decision could lead to a less visible presence of officers in Hertsmere.
PCSOs focus on preventing lower level crime, disorder and antisocial behaviour.
Since 2007, the council has provided funding under the PCSO Incentive Scheme, in which the constabulary matches the council's funding and provides the appropriate resources.
The current yearly budget of £130,700, matched by the constabulary, pays for seven PCSO posts.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Lloyd said the withdrawal of the funding was "unhelpful" and that the public had repeatedly told him they wanted to see more officers on the street.
"This funding paid for additional PCSOs in the area, above the number the constabulary would normally assign to Hertsmere," Mr Loyd said.
"PCSOs are always out on patrol and they are appreciated by the public, and I remain firmly committed to their role."
Christian Gray, portfolio holder for communities and enforcement, said it was not in the council's "gift" to employ PCSOs, a responsibility which lies with Hertfordshire Constabulary.
