Visitors have been warned to take extra care when visiting a popular north Wales lake after harmful blue-green algae was found in the water.

Snowdonia National Park said the blue-green algae had been found in parts of Llyn Tegid near Bala.

It urged people to be careful around the lake, external and avoid direct contact with the aquatic organisms.

The lake is popular with water sports enthusiasts.

Blue-green algae can occur naturally in warmer summer weather.

The algae produce toxins which can cause skin rashes, nausea, eye irritation, vomiting, fever, diarrhoea and muscular or joint pain if swallowed.