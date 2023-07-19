Wimbledon champ celebrates win with Wolves players
Henry Searle who lifted the Wimbledon Boys' Singles trophy on Sunday has met Wolverhampton Wanderers players after his momentous win
Wolverhampton-born Searle received a message of support from manager Julen Lopetegui ahead of the final
He was the first British player to lift the boys' trophy in 61 years
Wimbledon boys' champion Henry Searle returned to his home city to meet Wolverhampton Wanderers players as he continues to celebrate his memorable victory.
The unseeded 17-year-old beat Russian Yaroslav Demin on Sunday to become the first British boys' singles winner since 1962.
The ardent Wolves fan, who trained with the club's academy before prioritising tennis, received a a good luck message from manager Julen Lopetegui in the build-up to his final.
Brandishing his trophy, he met players and staff and was given a tour of the Compton Park training ground on Wednesday.
“I’ve been a Wolves supporter ever since I was a little kid," he said.
"I’ve always tried to get to as many games as possible and watch as many home games as I can when I’m back. I love the Molineux.
“It’s been pretty cool and pretty exciting to come here and meet a few of the players and watch them train."
Searle played as a left winger in the academy, but said he was "a little bit better at tennis" than football and did not regret making the switch.
Manager Lopetegui said the squad was pleased to welcome him to their training session and said the city was proud of him.
"We watched the final together as a group on Sunday afternoon and we were delighted that he won the junior boys’ title," the manager said.
"Everyone at the club and across Wolverhampton are very proud of his achievement.
“Henry is part of the pack, so it was an honour for us as staff and players that we had a chance to celebrate his success with him and his family, as he joined us this week with the trophy."
The club would be following his career with interest, he added.
Searle's victory was avidly followed by friends and family with some dressed in "Henry's Barmy Army" T-shirts, adding to the atmosphere which he described as "amazing".
"It’s always incredible to play at Wimbledon and having all my family and friends there supporting me was great," he said.
"It was amazing from the start of the week to the end of the week and the final, so hopefully there can be many more."
He said he had a few more celebrations to come, before he took some time off to relax and play golf.
“Obviously, the ultimate goal is to be able to do what I did last week in the men’s tournament, but there is a long way to go yet," he added.
