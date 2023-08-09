Man arrested after burglary at city pub
- Published
A man has been arrested following a break-in at a pub in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to a report of a burglary at The Rose, in Moor Road, Bilborough, shortly after 02:00 BST on Monday.
A window had been smashed and bottles of alcohol were taken from the bar area.
A man matching the description of the suspect fled from officers after being seen near Wyrale Drive but was later detained.
The 41-year-old was found with a carrier bag containing three bottles of sambuca, three bottles of whiskey and a bottle of rum, and had a screwdriver in his pocket, police said.
The force added the suspect was also wanted for a burglary on 27 July and harassment on 3 August.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external