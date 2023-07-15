Traders at a beleaguered temporary market have organised an antique and collectors event in a bid to bring customers to their interim location.

West Northamptonshire Council is carrying out an £8.5m renovation of Northampton's historic Market Square.

Traders have said they have been losing customers since their move to the Commercial Street car park during the work.

Steve Howsam, one of the organisers of Sunday's antiques event, said he hoped "people can come down and reassess we have a market in Northampton still".