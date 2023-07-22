Inadequate checks on adapted fishing boats could put them at risk, according to a coroner's report.

It comes after three fishermen drowned when their boat sank off the Conwy coast during calm weather on 27 January 2021.

David Lewis, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, has produced a prevention of future deaths report, external following their inquests.

It was told that the boat had been modified in several ways and its stability had been affected as a result.

Skipper Carl McGrath, 34, Alan Minard, 20, and Ross Ballantine, 39, had been collecting whelks when the Nicola Faith went down.

Mr Lewis gave a narrative conclusion into the men's deaths after a jury inquest.

And he has sent the prevention of future deaths report to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

It has until 11 September to respond to the report.