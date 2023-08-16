Footballers end game after player 'racially abused'
Players with a non-league football side refused to continue a match in solidarity with their goalkeeper who they said was racially abused.
The game between Highgate United at Atherstone Town on Tuesday in the Midland Football League Premier Division was abandoned at half-time.
The Highgate players told the referee they refused to continue after the abuse, club secretary Paul Davis said.
Atherstone Town said two fans were ejected and given lifetime bans.
"When I found out what had happened I was really shaken," Mr Davis said.
"It's something, we know it happens but it shouldn't happen, we are fully behind the players."
Supporters ejected and banned
The match was halted about 10 minutes before half-time for a lengthy stoppage in which the Highgate goalkeeper was seen talking to the referee and then the team on the bench, Mr Davis added.
When they reached half-time, their players remained on the field for a few minutes in discussion before they left the pitch.
The captain told the Highgate officials they would tell the referee they would not play the second half after their goalkeeper was racially abused by opposition supporters, the secretary said.
Dave Turner, Atherstone Town's director of football, said the club had apologised to Highgate for what happened.
"The two supporters were ejected and were banned indefinitely from future Atherstone games," he added.
Birmingham County FA, which governs football in Warwickshire, would not comment as their investigation was open and ongoing, a spokesperson said.
The match's suspension came three days after footballers with Wednesfield FC walked off with teammates who were allegedly racially abused by opposition fans at Droitwich Spa FC.
The game in the Midland Football League Division One on Saturday was abandoned and Droitwich Spa directors apologised to their opponents.
Mr Davis said if their players encountered similar abuse in future games "we would support them again".
