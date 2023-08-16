Players with a non-league football side refused to continue a match in solidarity with their goalkeeper who they said was racially abused.

The game between Highgate United at Atherstone Town on Tuesday in the Midland Football League Premier Division was abandoned at half-time.

The Highgate players told the referee they refused to continue after the abuse, club secretary Paul Davis said.

Atherstone Town said two fans were ejected and given lifetime bans.

"When I found out what had happened I was really shaken," Mr Davis said.

"It's something, we know it happens but it shouldn't happen, we are fully behind the players."