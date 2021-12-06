Six crews with aerial ladder fight house fire
At a glance
Rectory Road in St Stephen is closed as crews tackle fire
An aerial ladder and six fire engines are at the scene
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it was making "good progress" on tackling the blaze
Crews from six fire engines are tackling a house fire near St Austell in Cornwall.
An aerial ladder is also at the scene in St Stephen and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it was making "good progress". , external
There is no word of any casualties from the emergency services, which were called just after 04:00 GMT.
Rectory Road has been closed in both directions, external between Gwindra Road and Park Gwyn.