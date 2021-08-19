Nigel Leale wins Vale by-election

Nigel Leale has been elected as the newest douzenier in the Vale following a by-election on Wednesday.

The self-employed plumber received 268 votes and is due to serve in the post until December 2022.

He replaces Martyn Torode who has left the parish authority.

The other two candidates were former lecturer Anne Setters and former deputy Mary Lowe who received 202 and 99 votes respectively.

As a douzenier, Mr Leale will help to decide how the annual parish rates - payable by property owners - are spent on items including the kerbside collection of household waste and recycling, parish staff and maintenance of the parish church.