Alderney hospital reopens to visitors

Alderney's hospital has reopened to visitors following a cluster of Covid-19 cases earlier this month.

The Le Mignot Memorial Hospital had to close its doors and received additional support from Guernsey to deal with the rising number of Covid patients and an increase in hospital admissions.

There are now no Covid cases in the 22-bed hospital and it has reopened to visitors.

If people are not fully vaccinated they must do a lateral flow test before visiting.

Earlier this month, Alderney recorded its first Covid-related deaths when two people died in the hospital.