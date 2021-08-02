Parts of 117-year-old shipwreck to be removed during port work
Pieces from a wrecked steamship are to be removed as part of work to build a new deep water port in the Western Isles.
The cargo ship SS Alabama sank after its crew sought shelter from a storm in Stornoway, Lewis, in 1904.
Stornoway Port Authority has been offered a £49m investment package for its proposed new port.
It said only parts of the wreck posing a potential threat to navigation would be removed.
The crew of the SS Alabama sought shelter at Stornoway while on a passage from Copenhagen to Baltimore.
The ship sank at Seid Rocks possibly, according to Historic Environment Scotland records, following a fire on board.
Funding package
The proposed new deep water port would be able to accommodate cruise ships of up to 360m (1,181ft) in length and large cargo ships.
It would have a freight ferry berth; space for the loading and unloading of components for renewable energy projects, such as wind farms; and land which could be developed for use in decommissioning offshore structures.
Last December, the project attracted a major funding package made up of £10m from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, £37.5m from the local council and £1.5m from the Stornoway Port Authority.
The Scottish government will provide more support if targets are met.
These include the port opening in May 2023.