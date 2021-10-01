A charity providing a lifeline food delivery service for older people has bought its first permanent home - 26 years after it began operations.

The Dumfries-based Food Train is to transform a former council building into a headquarters and community hub.

It has previously rented a number of offices in the town but this will be the first time it has owned its own premises.

Chief executive Michelle Carruthers said they were grateful for support from Dumfries and Galloway Council in securing their new home on the town's English Street.

The charity hopes the building will be ready to move into at some point next year.