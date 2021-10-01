'Amazing feeling' as Food Train finds permanent home
At a glance
The Food Train supports thousands of older people across Scotland
The charity has operated from rented premises in Dumfries for more than two decades
It should now have a permanent home once work is completed on the building next year
- Published
A charity providing a lifeline food delivery service for older people has bought its first permanent home - 26 years after it began operations.
The Dumfries-based Food Train is to transform a former council building into a headquarters and community hub.
It has previously rented a number of offices in the town but this will be the first time it has owned its own premises.
Chief executive Michelle Carruthers said they were grateful for support from Dumfries and Galloway Council in securing their new home on the town's English Street.
The charity hopes the building will be ready to move into at some point next year.
Ms Carruthers said: “It’s an amazing feeling to have a permanent home for Food Train in the town."
She said it completed the vision of Jean Mundell when she started the charity to provide a place older people could call home in Dumfries.
“Over the last 26 years, the generosity of local people has helped us save the funds to buy the building," said Ms Carruthers.
"We are so excited about what the future holds here."
Council leader Elaine Murray said she was delighted Food Train now had a permanent base, having seen first hand the "wonderful work" carried out by the charity.