Fake property scams have prompted a warning from police for people to be cautious when paying rental deposits.

Guernsey Police said fraudsters were "particularly active" in the rental market, with false adverts online for properties that do not exist.

Rising prices and not enough homes to rent or buy have led to the housing market being described as in "crisis".

Officers advised people to "be on their guard" with rental agreements for property advertised on social media that are not connected to a "local reputable letting agent".

The police said people looking to rent had previously been victims of scammers by paying deposits without seeing a property advertised on the classified advertisement website Tig.gg and Facebook.

The force said the latest scam involved people posing as a married couple who owned a property to rent.

It added: "We would also advise people not to pay any deposits unless they have met the owner of the property or a verified representative in person if it is a private let."

Guernsey's Trading Standards warned "if the offer seems to be too good to be true it probably is".

It advised people looking to rent a home to:

Ensure they use a known estate agent or a private landlord either known and trusted, or with reliable recommendations

Not pay any money without visiting the property or ensuring the landlord is the legal owner or representative of the property

Be wary if somebody applies pressure for immediate payment

If possible try to pay with a protected payment method like a credit card

Officers said people who think they have fallen for a scam should contact their bank immediately and report it via Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or actionfraud.police.uk.

People can also contact the Guernsey Police on 725111 or fraud@guernsey.pnn.police.uk and Trading Standards at scams@gov.gg or tradingstandards@gov.gg.