Four hundred homes of low-income households in Cornwall are to get free new renewable heating and insulation.

Cornwall Council announced the scheme after landing a £7.8m award from the government to make homes more energy efficient and lower their carbon emissions.

Energy use in homes makes up about a quarter of all of Cornwall’s carbon emissions, the local authority estimates.

The lower costs of heating would help residents and help Cornwall hit its target of net zero emissions by 2030, said Conservative Councillor Olly Monk, portfolio holder for housing and planning.

“This is really important and everything we can do to help make homes across Cornwall more energy efficient plays into the work that is going on to reduce our carbon footprint," he said.

It is expected that the £7.8m from the government’s Sustainable Warmth Competition will arrive in December, with installations taking place until March 2023.