A firework display described as the only one of its kind in Scotland this Bonfire night has sparked concerns over Covid security.

The display, to be staged in Inverness on 5 November, is thought to be the only one run by a Scottish local authority this year.

Highland Council has asked people not to gather near the park where the display is being staged and to instead watch from their own homes.

Critics said other authorities had cancelled for good reason because of concerns around Covid-19, and also said the display would be a waste of public money.