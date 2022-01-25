Extra Covid-19 booster vaccination clinics are being made available in Guernsey this week.

The drop-in clinics at the Harbour Terminal are open on Tuesday and Thursday between 11:00 and 14:00 GMT.

The clinics are being run as a trial to see if the location is suitable for those who work in, or are visiting St Peter Port.

Depending on the number of people who attend these trial clinics, more may be added.

They are in addition to those being run at Beau Sejour.

More than 40,000 adults have received booster jabs in Guernsey, representing 78% of the 51,000 target, the States said.