Ryanair has agreed a $40bn (£31bn) deal with Boeing that will see it purchase up to 300 new aircraft over the next decade.

Half of the 737-MAX-10 order has been described as firm, with the remaining being options.

The airline claims this is the largest order ever placed by an Irish company for US manufactured goods.

Phased deliveries will start in 2027 and run until 2033, with half of the new purchases set to replace older aircraft in the Ryanair fleet, boosting efficiency and cutting emissions.