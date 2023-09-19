Three men have been jailed for life for murdering a man during an attempt to rob a cannabis farm.

Xhovan Pepaj was stabbed to death in Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells, on 4 December 2021.

Four more men have been jailed for between six and 10 years for their parts in the crime, after a trial in Loughborough and sentencing at the Old Bailey.

Five others have been convicted of conspiracy to rob and will be sentenced on 30 October at Lewes Crown Court, along with a thirteenth man who pleaded guilty to that charge and to manslaughter.