Missing man found safe and well

A man reported missing in Jersey has been found safe and well, police said.

He was located on La Route des Hêtres in St Peter just before 02:00 (BST) by a police officer on patrol.

Officers said they wanted to "thank the public for searching in their gardens, sheds and out-houses" and to those who "checked their CCTV and called in with information".

They had issued an appeal after the man was seen in St John at 08:30 (BST) on Friday.