Six charged over almost £1m of rural thefts

Six men have been charged after more than £900,000 worth of items were stolen in rural thefts and burglaries over a two-year period.

Plant and agricultural machinery, pick-up trucks, vans and power tools were taken in large-scale thefts and commercial burglaries across the East Midlands.

Properties in Rushcliffe and Gedling in Nottinghamshire were among those targeted, between April 2020 and June 2022.

Three men aged 35 and three other men, 21, 34 and 56, have now been charged with conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit burglary.