Plans for city's tallest building withdrawn
At a glance
The planning application for a 38-storey skyscraper in Portsmouth has been withdrawn
The former Debenhams site on Commercial Road would have been the site of the development
Developer Phil Salmon Ltd has given no explanation for the decision
A planning application for a 38-storey skyscraper, which would have been Portsmouth's tallest building, has been withdrawn.
Phil Salmon Ltd's plans included more than 400 homes as well as retail and commercial space as part of its Jubilee Place development.
The plans required the demolition of a former Debenhams department store.
The Isle of Wight-based developer has given no explanation for the decision.
The planning application seeking prior approval for the clearance of the land in Commercial Road was submitted two years ago. The Debenhams store closed in March 2020.
A statement submitted with the application said demolishing the building would provide a "key opportunity" for the redevelopment of the site.
In December the developer revealed further details, holding a public consultation on the scheme.
Senior councillors said they have not had contact since the consultation.
Phil Salmon Ltd has been contacted for comment.