Four Jersey post offices in Coop stores to close
Four post offices operating in Coop stores in Jersey are to close, Jersey Post and the CI Coop say.
Jersey Post said counters in Beaumont, Georgetown and Pontac were to close on 27 October, with the Don Street post office to shut on 31 December.
The Coop said the move was being carried out, after discussions with it, as the branches were "unsustainable to continue".
Post bosses added that the counters closing were chosen because other branches were nearby.
'Disappointed'
Coop boss Mark Cox said the organisation "always recognised the vital role post offices play within local areas", but "regrettably, we have concluded that the only option is to close these four post offices".
He said: "The running costs to operate these offices, combined with the decline in business and postal volumes, the removal of our own foreign currency services and recruitment challenges, have made it unsustainable to continue.”
Julie Thomas, Jersey Post managing director, said the company was "disappointed" that it was unable to continue running the counters.
She said: "Through close working with CI Coop, these branches have been selected due to their close proximity to alternative post offices where customers can still access their usual range of services."
The BBC has contacted both organisations to confirm if any jobs are under threat.
