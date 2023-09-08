The family of a woman killed in a two-vehicle collision have said she was "loved by so many people".

Clair James, 34, from Felixstowe, was killed near the entrance to Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead, near Ipswich, at about 07:25 BST on Tuesday.

She died at the scene of the crash on The Strand involving a red Ford Fiesta and a white Isuzu D-Max pick-up.

Her family said: "Her beautiful smile and infectious personality could bring light into the darkest days and that is what will get us through.