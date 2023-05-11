Driver injured in crash involving four cars

Google image of La Mont Au Roux and Mont de la Rocque junctionGoogle

The crash happened at the junction of La Haule Hill and La Mont Au Roux

A driver has been injured in a crash involving four cars on a hill in St Brelade, police said.

The incident took place at the junction of La Haule Hill and La Mont Au Roux at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

Officers said two of the vehicles involved - a white Volkswagen van and a red Honda Jazz - shunted two further cars with the force of the collision.

One driver was seen by paramedics on the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution.

States of Jersey Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

