Driver injured in crash involving four cars
- Published
A driver has been injured in a crash involving four cars on a hill in St Brelade, police said.
The incident took place at the junction of La Haule Hill and La Mont Au Roux at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
Officers said two of the vehicles involved - a white Volkswagen van and a red Honda Jazz - shunted two further cars with the force of the collision.
One driver was seen by paramedics on the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution.
States of Jersey Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.