Drivers who filmed or took photos of a collision on the A45 will be prosecuted, Northamptonshire Police said.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 at Northampton, between the Brackmills and the Barnes Meadow interchanges, shortly before 16:55 BST on Tuesday.

Six vehicles were involved and one man was cut from his vehicle as a precaution and taken to hospital with injuries that were not serious or life-threatening.

Two lanes were closed for two and a half hours, causing delays for drivers, some of whom "selfishly" filmed or took photos of the crash scene.