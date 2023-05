A dilapidated stable block could be transformed into a dedicated teaching space for low carbon technology.

Hereford and Ludlow College has submitted plans for the building at its Holmes Lacy campus near Hereford.

At present, the two-storey block is draughty and damp and has a corrugated asbestos roof which needs replacing, the application says.

Members of the public can comment on the application until 16 June.