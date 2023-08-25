There has been a significant drop in the number of pupils in Guernsey passing both English and Maths subjects.

The pass rate was 60% for both in 2022 but dropped to 55% in 2023.

Figures from the government show 46% of students achieved both Maths and English grades at Les Beaucamps High School, 43% at St Sampsons and 37% at La Mare de Carteret.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, who is the president of the committee for education, sport and culture, said "recent years have not been the easiest for students preparing for exams".