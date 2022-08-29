A film about Scots cyclist Rab Wardell's record-breaking ride of the West Highland Way is to be shown as part of the Banff Mountain Film Festival.

Wardell, who lived in Glasgow, died last Tuesday just two days after winning a Scottish mountain bike championship title.

The 37-year-old's partner, Olympian Katie Archibald, said he died in his sleep after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In 2020, Wardell set a new record time of nine hours 14 minutes 32 seconds for completing the 96 mile (154km) West Highland Way route from Milngavie to Fort William.

The film on the feat is to be show next month during the festival's visits to Stirling, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

The Canadian festival tours UK venues each year and features films about outdoor pursuits.

Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway before his death.

He had been racing mountain bikes since he was a teenager, but only turned professional earlier this year.