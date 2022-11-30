A﻿ motorcyclist who died following a crash with a car and an HGV has been named.

M﻿axim Sviridov, 37, of Newark Road, Peterborough, was involved in a collision on the A47 between Peterborough and Thorney with a black Volkswagen Touareg and an orange HGV at 18:30 GMT on 24 November.

M﻿r Sviridov was pronounced dead at the scene.

C﻿ambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the moments leading up to the crash to get in touch.

The drivers of the other vehicles, two men in their 50s, were unhurt and are assisting police.