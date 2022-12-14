A man has died 17 days after he was attacked by three men posing as border officials.

The 63-year-old was seriously hurt at an address on Highfield Road in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, on the evening of 25 November. He died in hospital on Monday.

Northamptonshire Police has launched a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "I would urge everyone in the local area to review any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage they might have which could help our investigation.