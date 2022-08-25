The ward at Aboyne Community Hospital has been "temporarily" closed due to nursing staff shortages, it has been announced.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) said the closure was due to staffing issues across three in-patient wards in the Deeside area.

AHSCP said it anticipated the closure would be short, and expected to provide an update towards the end of September.

There is not expected to be be any disruption to day clinics at the hospital, so people with appointments are asked to still attend.

During the closure, staff from Aboyne will work to support the two wards at Glen O’Dee Hospital in Banchory.

Shona Strachan, the AHSCP partnership manager for South Aberdeenshire, said the temporary closure had been a "very difficult decision".