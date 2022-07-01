Police to use hidden cameras in rural crime hotspots
At a glance
The 20 hi-tech cameras, complete with night vision, will be installed at secret locations in remote areas of the county
They will be used to tackle rural crimes, including lead theft, theft from farms and rural properties
Lincolnshire's police and crime commissioner says the cameras would "seriously enhance" the police's ability to "put eyes on the most isolated locations"
- Published
Police in Lincolnshire are turning to technology to assist in the fight against rural crime.
Twenty hi-tech cameras, complete with night vision, will be installed at secret locations in remote areas of the county and can alert police to intruders within seconds.
It comes after an investment from the police and crime commissioner, Marc Jones.
“It is imperative that we make use of the latest technology in our fight to keep our communities safe," he said.
Mr Jones has agreed to support the new Rural Spotter project, which will be evaluated at six and 12 months, with a £20,000 investment funded by money seized from criminals.
He said the cameras would "seriously enhance" the police's ability to "put eyes on the most isolated locations".
“It is just the latest investment in providing the right tools for our officers to provide them the best opportunity to protect residents, homes, businesses and property," he added.
A new rural crime task force was formed in 2021 to combat criminal activity, including hare coursing, lead theft and theft from farms and rural properties.
Lincolnshire Police has also recently invested in other new high-tech kit, including night vision googles and drones.
Ch Insp Phil Vickers, lead for rural crime, said using new technology was crucial.
“Lincolnshire is a huge area to cover and the quicker we are alerted to crime the better chance we have of catching the offenders,” he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.