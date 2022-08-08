A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Tyneside.

Emergency services were called to Cragside in High Heaton on Sunday afternoon after the Yamaha was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra travelling in the opposite direction.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to hospital but died soon afterwards.

Northumbria Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash at about 14:20 to get in touch.

Sgt Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.

“We are keen to get them the answers they deserve – so I am today appealing for anybody who was travelling in that area yesterday afternoon, who either saw the collision or thinks they have information that can assist, to come forward.

“Please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you can support our investigation."