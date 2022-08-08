Two still in hospital after car hits food hall
- Published
Two people remain in hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a group of people outside a food hall in Derbyshire.
Emergency services were called to the Batch House food hall in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, just before 20:30 BST on Friday.
One person who suffered serious injuries has been discharged from hospital. A further three people were treated for minor injuries.
Officers have spoken to the driver of the car and are continuing to carry out inquiries.
A silver Volkswagen Polo crashed into the building after hitting the group.
Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the crash to get in touch, or send them any CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage.